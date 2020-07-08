Watch: Kentucky Speedway prepares for NASCAR races

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time since the pandemic started, a professional sporting event will take place in the Bluegrass state.

Instead of car engines filling the air at Kentucky Speedway, it was cleaning crews making the noise Wednesday.

“It’s a CDC recommended solution to fog the area to destroy any surface contaminants,” said Jim Morgan with the Clean Harbors branch out of Louisville.

Despite the heat, crews dressed in full hazmat gear.

“We don’t know the enemy so we prepare to the highest level of protection to ensure that we’re not putting ourselves at risk,” said Morgan.

Wednesday Clean Harbors out of Louisville sanitized the facility ahead of the races this weekend.

“They basically clean up all of our haulers they spray all of our facilities, restrooms any place people are,” said Stephen Swift with Speedway Motorsports, who owns Kentucky Speedway.

￼This local branch hasn’t cleaned a facility the size of Kentucky Speedway before.

“I don’t have to know everything I just have to know somebody that does,” said Morgan.

But NASCAR has used the nationwide company many times since returning to action.

“We ask them ‘Ok what is it like? What should we expect? How should we prepare?￼’” said Morgan.

The service comes with a hefty price tag but NASCAR is focused on the bigger picture.

“We know the exact cost but it is hard to put a cost on what it takes to get back to racing.,” said Swift.

To keep the show going and ensuring the safety of drivers and teams, crews will clean the facility every day.

“We will run the race and then as soon as the race is over that team will come in and they will be out early morning come Friday for the next group to show up.,” said Swift.

NASCAR will run five sanctioned races starting Thursday.

