Two people face drug charges after traffic stop in Laurel County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In Laurel County, two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

Joseph McNally and Derhonda Newberry were arrested Tuesday night.

London police say their cars were stopped for not having a visible registration plate.

Following a search of the vehicle, a hidden plastic baggy was discovered containing meth.

Officers got a search warrant and checked the hotel the two were staying at and found more drugs and related items.

McNally and Newberry are facing multiple charges including drug possession.

