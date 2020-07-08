Two people face drug charges after traffic stop in Laurel County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In Laurel County, two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop.

Joseph McNally and Derhonda Newberry were arrested Tuesday night.

London police say their cars were stopped for not having a visible registration plate.

Following a search of the vehicle, a hidden plastic baggy was discovered containing meth.

Officers got a search warrant and checked the hotel the two were staying at and found more drugs and related items.

McNally and Newberry are facing multiple charges including drug possession.

