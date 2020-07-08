Advertisement

Sen. McConnell: Federal anti-drug program coming to Clark Co.

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced at an event in Winchester on Wednesday that Clark County has been chosen to be a part of a high-intensity drug trafficking program.

At the event, Senator McConnell pointed out that even though the state is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic right now, Kentuckians are still fighting the opioid epidemic.

McConnell says even before the pandemic hit, the nation saw a 25% spike in fatal overdoses, and it’s only gotten worse since people have been cooped up at home.

It’s why three Kentucky counties are now part of a federal anti-drug program.

Clark, Simpson, and Logan counties will be given additional funding, resources, and technology as part of the program.

The Senator was joined today by Jim Carroll, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Carroll pointed out that a lot of this program is aimed at helping law enforcement track down drugs before they get into the hands of users.

“By making sure the people who traffic drugs go to jail. And there will be swift and short justice for the people who are addicted to money. Or they don’t have an addiction to drugs, they have an addiction to greed. Those are the people that we’re going to target in these three counties and bring it up to three dozen counties across the state to be able to put those people in jail,” said Carroll.

Senator McConnell also took time to discuss the ongoing pandemic. He encourage everyone to wear masks until a vaccine is approved, but he stopped short of answering if he believes Governor Beshear should issue a statewide mask-mandate.

He said quote- “I’ll leave that up to him.”

Senator McConnell also discussed a possible second round of stimulus checks. He says a new round will focus on people who make $40,000 a year or less.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath exclusive interview 6 pm

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain Student Achiever: Tori Owens

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tori Owens is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School where she earned a 3.8 GPA.

News

Out of the mire and into the macabre: Pikeville firefighter channels PTSD into new YouTube channel

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Nicholas Potter has been a firefighter in Pikeville for 11 years. In those years, he has seen a lot of things that still weigh on his shoulders.

News

Knott County Schools releases fall reopening plan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Knott County Schools detailed their re-opening plan for the fall semester.

News

Two people face drug charges after traffic stop in Laurel County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Joseph McNally and Derhonda Newberry were arrested Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

Pikeville Firefighter channels PTSD into YouTube channel

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Pikeville firefighter is channeling his PTSD into a new YouTube channel.

News

Mountain Student Achiever 7/8

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy Grath talks about primary election win, racism on Issues & Answers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amy McGrath had a narrow victory over Charles Booker and she is now looking for Booker's supporters to vote for her in November's election.

News

‘Save the Children’ saves community in unusual giveaway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Gifts and donations pouring in from not only the Salvation Army and Christian Appalachian Project but also an internal group. ‘Gift and Kind'.

State

Governor Beshear announces 402 new cases, six deaths Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
New cases of the virus were reported across the mountains on Wednesday.