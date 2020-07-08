Advertisement

‘Save the Children’ saves community in unusual giveaway

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD (WYMT) -This morning ‘Save the Children’ held a giveaway that included three truck loads full of clothes, food and much more. But this time it was a little different. These giveaways are usually held at local schools across Perry County.

“Seeing a lot more people need it and want to get whatever resources we have available since COVID has been going on,” said Kennedy Coots who works for Hazard Independent Schools in the ‘Save the Children’ early childhood program.

“We just had so much stuff that we decided to set up today and give it out to whoever needed it,” she said.

The giveaway was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., starting an hour earlier, everything was mostly gone by noon.

“Just having it here downtown makes it a little bit more accessible than just having it at the school.”

Gifts and donations pouring in from not only the Salvation Army and Christian Appalachian Project but also an internal group. ‘Gift and Kind'.

“We get random stuff all the time through things called ‘Gift and Kind,” said Coots. It is where companies donate their products to the organization and are distributed based on needs. Such as Johnson & Johnson sending baby shampoo.

“Diapers, food, we have had toys delivered to us...clothes, legos...anything you can think of we’ve had it delivered to us,” she said.

All grateful to know those in need, received it.

“I talked to a gentleman that said he knew God put him here so he could get some of this stuff. So just hearing stuff like that makes it all worth it.”

Worth the time and the smiles on the faces of a community.

