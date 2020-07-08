Rinse and repeat forecast: More scattered storms, more heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cloud cover kept us a little cooler on Tuesday, but it was still a hot and somewhat stormy day. It looks like we might have a repeat of that today.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start our Wednesday like we’ve started every day so far this week with some patchy dense fog. After that lifts, look for a mix of sun and clouds and chances for scattered showers and storms that could start by late morning, but will likely hold off for most until the heat of the day this afternoon. Due to the cloud cover, I backed off a little bit on the high, taking it down to 89.

Chances for rain stick around early tonight before fading away to partly cloudy skies. We’ll drop to around 70 for an overnight low.

Extended Forecast

Chances for scattered showers and storms continue on Thursday, which I still believe could be the hottest day of this week, topping out in the low 90s. It will all depend on cloud cover and when the rain starts.

We’re still tracking that potential system for Friday and Saturday, which will increase our rain chances some, but I still don’t think it will be a complete washout either day. That thinking could change though, because the models have returned to their all over the place dynamic in the last couple of days. We’ll continue to update you as we get closer.

The scattered chances for rain continue to wrap up the weekend on Sunday heading into the new work week on Monday. We might see a little bit of a drier trend for next Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to high pressure. That’s something we continue to watch too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s from Friday onward until we heat back up next week.

One thing most folks are in agreement in is that this heat will continue. Below is the 6-10 and the 8-14 temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center. They keep the mountains firmly in the above average range all the way through July 21st. Dog days are definitely here to stay this month.

This picture shows the temperature outlook for the next two weeks from the Climate Prediction Center. The mountains stay firmly in the above normal category for the entire period. (NOAA)

