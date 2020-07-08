Pikeville Medical Center sees increase in summer-related emergency room visits

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center doctors are urging caution as the summer weather creates more patient visits to the hospital’s emergency department.

According to John Fleming, D.O., the department has seen a lot of hiking injuries and ATV injuries among other things.

“This year, it’s even more so. Because people were holed up in the house for so long. Now they’re anxious to get outside and do things they haven’t done since last year- or maybe ever. Taking more chances,” Dr. Fleming said.

He said staying cautious and being prepared are the best defense against injury.

“We would definitely want to encourage people to be smart. Use safety measures: seatbelts, helmets, use sunscreen, safety when you’re swimming,” he said.

He said the hospital staff is always prepared for whatever trauma comes through the doors, but taking personal precautions to protect yourself could mean the difference between life and death.

“We understand that these people are worried about COVID,” Dr. Fleming said. “They try to stay home and treat their injuries at home, but emergency care should not wait. We want you to come in and let us treat you. We can keep you separate from the COVID population.”

