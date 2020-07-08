Pikeville Medical Center receives grant for Emergency Department pediatrics wing

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center recently received a grant from Kentucky Power that will be used to expand the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The expansion will create a new pediatrics wing, which medical professionals say is the first of its kind in the area, giving children a space in the hectic environment.

“So that they can be isolated from the adult population. Make them a little less stressed,” said John Fleming, D.O. “Have more pediatric-friendly rooms, pediatric-themed rooms.”

According to Dr. Fleming, this move is a part of PMC’s devotion to providing quality healthcare to everyone in the region.

“This is a very big deal for our facility and for our region,” said Dr. Fleming. “We’ve never had a pediatric-dedicated facility in this region. These patients had to be transferred somewhere else usually, so now we’re able to keep them here and treat them.”

