Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center receives grant for Emergency Department pediatrics wing

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center recently received a grant from Kentucky Power that will be used to expand the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The expansion will create a new pediatrics wing, which medical professionals say is the first of its kind in the area, giving children a space in the hectic environment.

“So that they can be isolated from the adult population. Make them a little less stressed,” said John Fleming, D.O. “Have more pediatric-friendly rooms, pediatric-themed rooms.”

According to Dr. Fleming, this move is a part of PMC’s devotion to providing quality healthcare to everyone in the region.

“This is a very big deal for our facility and for our region,” said Dr. Fleming. “We’ve never had a pediatric-dedicated facility in this region. These patients had to be transferred somewhere else usually, so now we’re able to keep them here and treat them.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PMC Emergency Department pediatrics expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
PMC receives Kentucky Power grant for an Emergency Department pediatrics wing expansion.

State

Gov. Beshear: New requirements coming as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is promising new health requirements after the state recorded a second-straight day of increased COVID-19 cases.

Sports

Watch: Kentucky Speedway prepares for NASCAR races

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Crews deep cleaned the facility and will do so each day.

News

Kentucky Speedway Preparation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cleaning crews sanitize Kentucky Speedway ahead of weekend races.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath exclusive interview 6 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain Student Achiever: Tori Owens

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tori Owens is a 2020 graduate of Knox Central High School where she earned a 3.8 GPA.

News

Out of the mire and into the macabre: Pikeville firefighter channels PTSD into new YouTube channel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Nicholas Potter has been a firefighter in Pikeville for 11 years. In those years, he has seen a lot of things that still weigh on his shoulders.

News

Knott County Schools releases fall reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Knott County Schools detailed their re-opening plan for the fall semester.

News

Two people face drug charges after traffic stop in Laurel County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Joseph McNally and Derhonda Newberry were arrested Tuesday night.

News

Pikeville Firefighter channels PTSD into YouTube channel

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Pikeville firefighter is channeling his PTSD into a new YouTube channel.