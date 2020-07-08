New laws to go into effect next week in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several new laws that were approved during this year’s regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly will go into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, lawmakers were only in session for only 53 of the 60 days allowed under the Kentucky Constitution. However, 285 Senate bills and 647 House bills were introduced for a total of 932. Of those, 49 Senate bills and 75 House bills became law for a total of 124.

Alcohol is one of the many topics that will have new laws next week. House Bill 415 will allow distillers, wineries and breweries to ship directly to consumers, in and out of Kentucky, once certain regulations are in place. The bill imposes shipping limits of 10 liters of distilled spirits, 10 cases of wine and 10 cases of malt beverages per month. Also, House Bill 415 will prohibit shipping to dry territories, communities where local laws prohibit alcohol sales.

Senate Bill 21 will allow veterinarians to make a report to authorities if they find that an animal under their care has been abused.

A new Kentucky Eating Disorder Council will be established through Senate Bill 82. The group will oversee the development and implementation of eating disorder awareness, education, prevention and research programs.

House Bill 204 will prohibit sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a publicly leased playground. Sex offenders must already follow these standards for publicly owned parks.

Starting on August 1, student IDs for middle school, high school and college students must list contacts for national crisis hotlines specializing in domestic violence, sexual assault and suicide prevention via Senate Bill 42.

A bill on mental health will establish the Kentucky Mental Health First Aid Training Program. House Bill 153 is aimed at training professionals and members of the public to identify and assist people with mental health or substance abuse problems. It would also promote access to trainers certified in mental health first aid training.

In regards to elections, Senate Bill 2, dubbed the voter photo ID bill, will require voters to present photographic identification at the polls, starting with November’s general election. If a voter does not have a photo ID, they will be able to show another form of ID and affirm, under the penalty of perjury, that they are qualified to vote. People who request mail-in absentee ballots must also provide a copy of a photo ID, or must complete an affirmation that they are qualified to vote.

House Bill 2 will require a national anti-human trafficking hotline number to be advertised in airports, truck stops, train stations and bus stations. The bill also closes a loophole in the state sex offender registry by adding specific human trafficking offenses to the definition of a sex crime.

House Bill 44 will strengthen security for critical infrastructure across Kentucky by specifying that above-ground natural gas and petroleum pipelines in addition to certain cable television facilities aren’t suitable areas for drone flights.

A new law through Senate Bill 132 will add people with state-issued personal identification cards to the pool of potential jurors in the county where they live. Currently, the pool draws from driver’s license lists, tax rolls and voter registration lists.

House Bill 336 will let gubernatorial candidates select their running mate for lieutenant governor before the second Tuesday in August instead of during the spring primary campaign.

