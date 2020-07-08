Local health departments report COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments announced new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six confirmed cases of COVID-19. New cases include a 43-year-old woman and a pediatric case both from Knott County, a pediatric case from Leslie County, a 49-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a pediatric case all from Perry County.

KRDHD health officials are also confirming a second COVID-19 related death in their service area. “The death is the 74-year-old female from Perry County. We at the KRDHD extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones during this time of loss,” said KRDHD Public Health Director, Scott Lockard. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in our area, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced three new cases and three recovered cases in Clay County. Jackson County has one new recovered case. They also confirmed one new case and one recovered case in Rockcastle County.

The Laurel County Health Department reported seven new cases all of which are recovering at home. There are two new recovered cases Wednesday for the county. Two previously reported cases were removed, a 42-year-old man who was determined to be living in another county and a 30-year-old man who was determined to be a duplicate case.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.