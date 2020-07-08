Advertisement

Local health departments report COVID-19 cases, one new death on Wednesday

(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments announced new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six confirmed cases of COVID-19. New cases include a 43-year-old woman and a pediatric case both from Knott County, a pediatric case from Leslie County, a 49-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a pediatric case all from Perry County.

KRDHD health officials are also confirming a second COVID-19 related death in their service area. “The death is the 74-year-old female from Perry County. We at the KRDHD extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones during this time of loss,” said KRDHD Public Health Director, Scott Lockard. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in our area, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced three new cases and three recovered cases in Clay County. Jackson County has one new recovered case. They also confirmed one new case and one recovered case in Rockcastle County.

The Laurel County Health Department reported seven new cases all of which are recovering at home. There are two new recovered cases Wednesday for the county. Two previously reported cases were removed, a 42-year-old man who was determined to be living in another county and a 30-year-old man who was determined to be a duplicate case.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy Grath talks about primary election win, racism on Issues & Answers

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Amy McGrath had a narrow victory over Charles Booker and she is now looking for Booker's supporters to vote for her in November's election.

News

‘Save the Children’ saves community in unusual giveaway

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Gifts and donations pouring in from not only the Salvation Army and Christian Appalachian Project but also an internal group. ‘Gift and Kind'.

State

Governor Beshear announces 402 new cases, six deaths Wednesday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Clearing up confusion on how to get Kentucky driver’s licenses renewed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
If you need to renew your license in Kentucky, there are a lot of variables that will change where that will take place.

Latest News

State

2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

State

New laws to go into effect next week in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New laws that were approved during this year’s regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly will go into effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Forecast

Another hot day Thursday, scattered storms continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the last few days of the workweek!

News

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

Regional

Fun Fest in Kingsport canceled for the first time in 40 years due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials say the decision to cut the festival was a tough one, but necessary.

State

Ky. health workers busy contacting people who might have come into contact with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Health department workers are the state in are busy contacting those who were close to people who tested positive for COVID-19.