Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report one lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday in an effort to force Kentucky to continue offering vote-by-mail to all eligible voters to “ensure a safe election in November." The Kentucky Enquirer reported that a separate lawsuit was filed in federal court by a group of northern Kentucky landlords who are trying to resume evicting tenants. Beshear issued an executive order in May that suspended evictions due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TAYLOR FAMILY SUIT

Breonna Taylor's family argues police had no cause for raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit from Breonna Taylor's family says Louisville police called off a warrant search of her apartment after a drug suspect was located elsewhere. But it alleges the police then went ahead with the deadly raid to look for other suspects. Attorneys for Taylor's family say police "should never have been at Breonna Taylor’s home in the first place.” The man who police connected to Taylor was arrested that night more than 10 miles away. The suit says police went ahead with the search at Taylor's home to look for other suspects who did not have a connection to Taylor.

STATE FAIR CONCERTS

Kentucky State Fair announces concert performers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Next month’s Kentucky State Fair will include concerts from 24 bands over 11 nights. The State Fair on Tuesday announced the acts for the concert series from Aug. 20 to 30. All concerts are free with paid gate admission to the fair in Louisville. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the concert area’s footprint has been more than doubled while the seating capacity has been reduced by more than half. Projector screens will be added in extended seating areas, and the spacing between seats and rows will be increased. Tickets for the fair went on sale Monday.

LAKE DROWNING-KENTUCKY

Teenage drowning victim in Kentucky lake identified

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A coroner has identified a teenager who drowned in a Kentucky lake. News outlets report 17-year-old Tyler Grant of Jamestown, was swimming with friends at Lake Cumberland when he went under the surface near a ramp area on Monday. His body was recovered about 45 minutes later. Russell County Coroner Mark Coots released Grant’s identity Tuesday. Lake Cumberland is in south central Kentucky. Coots says two international students drowned in the lake in early June.

APPLIANCE JOBS-KENTUCKY

GE Appliances to expand production, add 260 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — GE Appliances plans to expand production and add 260 new jobs at its manufacturing complex in Louisville, Kentucky. The company said in a statement on Tuesday that a $62 million investment will expand production of washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators in the 750-acre manufacturing complex known as Appliance Park. The statement said consumers are staying home and using their appliances more often due to the coronavirus pandemic and a desire for for sanitization cycles on washers and dishwashers is one factor driving increased demand. The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of next year.

ODD-ARM WRESTLING FIGHT-FATHER

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies. Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured. Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.