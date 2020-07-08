KY Lottery
KY Lottery
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
KH-AH-3C-5C-9H
(KH, AH, 3C, 5C, 9H)
04-11-13-22, Cash Ball: 25
(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
9-5-2-3
(nine, five, two, three)
1-5-9-0
(one, five, nine, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million