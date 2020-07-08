KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

KH-AH-3C-5C-9H

(KH, AH, 3C, 5C, 9H)

04-11-13-22, Cash Ball: 25

(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

0-0-7

(zero, zero, seven)

9-5-2-3

(nine, five, two, three)

1-5-9-0

(one, five, nine, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million