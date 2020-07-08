Knott County Schools releases fall reopening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Knott County Schools detailed their reopening plan for the fall semester.

The school district will reopen on Monday, August 24. A virtual learning environment will be available for any student whose parents have concerns about in-person classes. Students who participate in online learning have the option of receiving a laptop if they do not have a computer of their own. Parents will need to contact their child’s school by July 15 to inform them of their choice so the district can develop a social distancing plan.

The district plans to have in-person instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; with Wednesday reserved for a deep cleaning of all facilities and will be a virtual day for all students. Each school will also be developing a detailed plan individually.

Knott County Schools students and staff will be expected to follow a list of recommendations, including temperature checks upon entering the building and when boarding buses if possible. Students, except those in preschool or kindergarten, will be required to wear a mask only when social distancing guidelines cannot be met. Otherwise, students will stay in the classroom as much as possible, including having lunch served instead of going to the cafeteria. Custodial staff will disinfect high touch areas throughout the day as well.

Any symptomatic student or staff member or anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees must stay at home. There will be an isolated area in each building for symptomatic students or staff to stay until they can be picked up.

The district says this plan could change based on guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health and to call Superintendent Kim King at (606) 785-3153 with any questions or concerns.

