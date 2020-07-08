Advertisement

Kentucky Board of Education selects education commissioner candidate, begins negotiations

Dr. Jason Glass, Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig and Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith have been named as finalists to be the next Kentucky education commissioner.
Dr. Jason Glass, Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig and Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith have been named as finalists to be the next Kentucky education commissioner.(Kentucky Dept. of Education)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a two-day interview process, the Kentucky Board of Education announced Tuesday it has selected and identified a candidate to fill the role as the next commissioner of education.

KBE had interviewed three candidates for the position: Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, the current JCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, Dr. Jason Glass from Brandenburg who currently serves as superintendent for Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver, Colorado area, and Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the College of Education at the University of Kentucky.

If the selected candidate accepts the contract negotiations, they will assume the position currently held by Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown. Brown had been serving in the role since December and had requested upon his hire that he would not be considered a candidate for the permanent position.

The board, along with the Florida-based search firm Greenwood/Asher made more than 211 contacts, received 49 nominations, reviewed 46 applications and interviewed 11 candidates in their initial search for the position back in June.

The new commissioner is expected to be named in mid-to-late July.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

Regional

Fun Fest in Kingsport canceled for the first time in 40 years due to COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Officials say the decision to cut the festival was a tough one, but necessary.

State

Ky. health workers busy contacting people who might have come into contact with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Health department workers are the state in are busy contacting those who were close to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Drug company executive pleads guilty in federal case involving Eastern Kentucky pharmacy

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lexington Herald Leader reports David Gustin pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in London to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly failing to tell the Drug Enforcement Administration about suspicious orders by Manchester pharmacy Community Drug.

Latest News

National

Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

Regional

East Tennessee man shares experience of bear attack

Updated: 11 hours ago
The victim told WJHL TV he notified the TWRA of the bear encounter the following day.

Forecast

Rinse and repeat forecast: More scattered storms, more heat

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cloud cover kept us a little cooler on Tuesday, but it was still a hot and somewhat stormy day. It looks like we might have a repeat of that today.

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 11 p.m.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’ 11 p.m.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

Updated: 16 hours ago
A 10-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.