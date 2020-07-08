Advertisement

Jimmie Johnson cleared of COVID-19, will race at Kentucky

Jimmie Johnson, left, and crew members stand in pit row during the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jimmie Johnson, left, and crew members stand in pit row during the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (KY3)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, NC. (WYMT) - Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to return to competition. He will drive the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports in this weekend’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

After testing positive for COVID-19 Friday afternoon, Johnson did not compete at Indianapolis on Sunday, marking the first time he has missed a race in his Cup Series career. He tested negative twice this week – on Monday and Tuesday – and was cleared by his physician Tuesday evening in accordance with NASCAR guidelines. The driver never experienced symptoms.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

Following Johnson’s diagnosis, four Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested for COVID-19 with all four receiving negative results. The No. 48 team will have its regular personnel roster for Sunday’s event at Kentucky (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1).

Johnson, 44, is currently 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the cutoff for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports has implemented detailed procedures to protect the health of its team members. They include daily COVID-19 screenings at the team facilities; the separation of facility operations and traveling personnel; split work schedules; stringent face covering and social distancing requirements; and an increased level of disinfecting and sanitization of all work areas.

This will possibly be Johnson’s last race at Kentucky. The Speedway is planning to honor Johnson in some way this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Watch: Kentucky Speedway prepares for NASCAR races

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Crews deep cleaned the facility and will do so each day.

Sports

Corbin’s Chase Estep shines in summer baseball league

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Estep did something that no one on the team had done, he hit a grand slam on their home field.

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 11 p.m.

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Kentucky Speedway is set to host five NASCAR sanctioned races this week, just without fans.

Latest News

Sports

Julian Tackett: “We are looking at having fall sports”

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
The KHSAA Board of Controls will meet on Friday to discuss what high school athletics will look like in the upcoming weeks.

Sports

Hazard football operations continue despite player testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Principal Happy Mobelini confirmed the case in a statement Tuesday.

News

Julian Tackett: “We are looking at having fall sports” 6 p.m.

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 6 p.m.

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hazard football operations continue despite player testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Nick Broughton's NASCAR Collection

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
London Kentucky native, Nick Broughton is an avid NASCAR fan.