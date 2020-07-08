Advertisement

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

This is Shawn Gayheart. Police say he escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center Wednesday.
This is Shawn Gayheart. Police say he escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center Wednesday.(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

Update 2:15 p.m.

Officers quickly found Gayheart. He is now in police custody.

Original Story

An Eastern Kentucky man in jail on charges relating to a police chase in Prestonsburg last month is on the run after escaping from jail.

Officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department said Shawn Gayheart of McDowell escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center Wednesday.

Gayheart was in jail on charges relating to a police chase in Prestonsburg last month.

He was last seen wearing red shorts and a white T-shirt.

Officers said he was seen running behind the jail toward Highland Avenue.

Police and fire are searching by ground, air and on foot.

If you see Gayheart, stay away and call 911 immediately.

