Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit from Breonna Taylor's family says Louisville police called off a warrant search of her apartment after a drug suspect was located elsewhere. But it alleges the police then went ahead with the deadly raid to look for other suspects. Attorneys for Taylor's family say police "should never have been at Breonna Taylor’s home in the first place.” The man who police connected to Taylor was arrested that night more than 10 miles away. The suit says police went ahead with the search at Taylor's home to look for other suspects who did not have a connection to Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — GE Appliances plans to expand production and add 260 new jobs at its manufacturing complex in Louisville, Kentucky. The company said in a statement on Tuesday that a $62 million investment will expand production of washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators in the 750-acre manufacturing complex known as Appliance Park. The statement said consumers are staying home and using their appliances more often due to the coronavirus pandemic and a desire for for sanitization cycles on washers and dishwashers is one factor driving increased demand. The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of next year.

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies. Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment. Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured. Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff. It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Kentucky man has admitted to killing his grandparents and his uncle. The Daily News reports 30-year-old Edward Dilon Siddens, 30, pleaded guilty in Allen Circuit Court last week to three counts of murder, theft by unlawful taking and other charges. He was accused in the 2018 fatal shootings of Jimmy Neal Siddens, Helen Siddens and Jimmy Neal Siddens II. Prosecutor Corey Morgan said Edward Siddens will avoid a possible death sentence with the plea deal. Court records show Siddens had a prior history of violence with his grandparents. A sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 1.