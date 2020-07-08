Governor Beshear announces 402 new cases, six deaths Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 402 new cases and six new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

At least 17,919 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 608.

4,192 people have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 7/8 (WYMT)

The governor is expected to announce new requirements Thursday. He will have an additional news conference Friday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.