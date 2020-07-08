Gov. Beshear: New requirements coming as COVID-19 cases rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is promising new health requirements after the state recorded a second-straight day of increased COVID-19 cases.

Kentucky reported 402 new cases on Wednesday and 371 on Tuesday. Those are two of the highest days of daily cases the state has seen since the first case on March 6.

Beshear says he will announce some new requirements on Thursday at his weekly press briefing.

The Courier Journal in Louisville published an editorial on its front page Wednesday calling for Beshear to issue a mandate for Kentuckians to wear masks in public places.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)