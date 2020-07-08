Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star Garth Brooks announced he and his wife are in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to a post on Brooks’ Facebook, the decision was made as a precautionary move after they were exposed to the virus during the Garth-Trisha Camp.
Brooks and his wife plan to quarantine for two weeks.
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.
