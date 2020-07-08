Advertisement

Fun Fest in Kingsport canceled for the first time in 40 years due to COVID-19

For the first time in 40 years, FunFest in Kingsport is canceled. Photo courtesy: FunFest Facebook page
For the first time in 40 years, FunFest in Kingsport is canceled. Photo courtesy: FunFest Facebook page(FunFest Facebook page)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this week looks much different in Kingsport.

Friday, July 10, Fun Fest would have kicked off and run through the 18th. It’s a tradition decades in the making, that unites family, friends and the entire community in a nine-day festival, shutting down part of Fort Henry Drive. It is a time for food, games, activities, crafts and a fan favorite, the live music line-up.

But as social distancing remains a top priority, the festival that brings everyone together, had to be cancelled.

“It’s very strange, I mean it’s the first time in 40 years,” said Colette George, past chair of Fun Fest and current vice mayor of Kingsport. “It doesn’t feel like summer, it doesn’t feel like July, it doesn’t feel like half a year. It’s like all the things you mark your year by have been gone.”

The decision to cut the festival was a tough one, but necessary for the board.

“You have to think, is it more important the safety of your community or is it more important to have a festival?” said George.

For Jud Teague, director of Visit Kingsport, the community will miss their annual tradition, but has been understanding amid the big change.

“The majority of the reaction was positive, that we were making the right decision for safety and the spread of the virus,” said Teague.

Teague says this is an impact that goes beyond just missing out on the fun; there is a financial impact on the city as well.

“There are a lot of restaurants, grocery stores, that will miss out on that effect this year. Somewhere between 2 and 3 million dollars,” said Teague.

In the bigger picture, it is not just Fun Fest.

“This spring we have lost all of our sporting events, baseball, softball, and Racks by the Tracks. It’s a huge impact to our community, somewhere in the 20 million dollar range for this spring,” said Teague.

The impact of the loss of all of these events is that the hotels are empty.

“All of our tourism, it’s heads in beds. When you don’t have these events and you’re not bringing in people to the city and you’re not bringing in people to spend money, yes there is an impact,” said George.

That is why she says the city recently passed major budget cuts to make up for the loss in revenue.

Looking ahead, the Fun Fest board is planning ahead for 2021: hoping the “comeback” will make for the best festival in 40 years.

In lieu of the festival, board members say to watch for some family-friendly activities on their website all next week.

Latest News

News

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

State

Ky. health workers busy contacting people who might have come into contact with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Health department workers are the state in are busy contacting those who were close to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Drug company executive pleads guilty in federal case involving Eastern Kentucky pharmacy

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lexington Herald Leader reports David Gustin pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in London to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly failing to tell the Drug Enforcement Administration about suspicious orders by Manchester pharmacy Community Drug.

State

Kentucky Board of Education selects education commissioner candidate, begins negotiations

Updated: 8 hours ago
If the selected candidate accepts the contract negotiations, the new commissioner is expected to be named in mid-to-late July.

Latest News

National

Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

Regional

East Tennessee man shares experience of bear attack

Updated: 11 hours ago
The victim told WJHL TV he notified the TWRA of the bear encounter the following day.

Forecast

Rinse and repeat forecast: More scattered storms, more heat

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cloud cover kept us a little cooler on Tuesday, but it was still a hot and somewhat stormy day. It looks like we might have a repeat of that today.

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 11 p.m.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’ 11 p.m.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

Updated: 16 hours ago
A 10-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.