Advertisement

East Tennessee man shares experience of bear attack

ForestWander / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
ForestWander / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 (KKTV)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Matt Marvin spent his Fourth of July like many others — camping with family and enjoying South Holston Lake.

Early Sunday morning, though, toward the end of his three-day camping trip on an island across 421 Access Area, Marvin woke up to a stinging feeling on his foot. After opening his eyes, he discovered what appeared to be 150-pound black bear at the heel of his foot.

Marvin told News Channel 11′s Bianca Marais that his first response was to keep his five children, who remained asleep in a tent only feet away, safe.

“When I got up, after he put his teeth in me, I kicked him in the middle — right between the eyes, and he let go,” Marvin said. “I got up and I shot, and I hit him. He screamed pretty loud, and I went over there shortly after — 5 to 10 minutes after — and there was a good blood trail, and it stormed later on that evening, so it doesn’t surprise me [TWRA] didn’t find anything.”

According to Marvin, the campers had hitched their bagged food 15 feet up in a tree before falling asleep the previous evening.

After the incident, Marvin noticed the bear had gained access to the bag, leaving food scattered across the campsite.

Marvin notified the TWRA of the bear encounter the following day.

Following the bear bite, Marvin received his rabies shot.

Latest News

National

Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

Forecast

Rinse and repeat forecast: More scattered storms, more heat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cloud cover kept us a little cooler on Tuesday, but it was still a hot and somewhat stormy day. It looks like we might have a repeat of that today.

News

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’ 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

Regional

East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 10-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.

News

Local animal sanctuary seeing the effects of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’ 4 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Pikeville Medical Center sees increase in summer-related emergency room visits

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Regional

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Trying to click with reality, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district sent out a survey to parents, encouraging them to provide feedback on what they want the fall school year to look like.

News

Pikeville Medical Center sees increase in summer-related emergency room visits

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville Medical Center doctors are urging caution as the summer weather creates more patient visits to the hospital’s emergency department.