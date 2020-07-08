East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tenn. boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.

Josh Dobbs, a former quarterback with UT, posted on Twitter several pictures of him with 10-year-old A.J. Cucksey. A.J. was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor years ago, and he’s always been a Vol fan.

.@PrayersforAJ It’s hard to believe you are 10 years old. Happy Birthday buddy. Hope this one is the best ever!🚀 pic.twitter.com/gGXRoCXghh — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) July 7, 2020

Dobbs wasn’t the only shout out that A.J. got.

National Fitness also posted a Happy Birthday message on their sign.

Thank you #NationalFitness . AJ hopes that I be able to come see you all soon!! pic.twitter.com/l6tCyrfRvV — 🐝Prayers4AJCucksey🐝 (@PrayersforAJ) July 7, 2020

