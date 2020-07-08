East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tenn. boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.
Josh Dobbs, a former quarterback with UT, posted on Twitter several pictures of him with 10-year-old A.J. Cucksey. A.J. was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor years ago, and he’s always been a Vol fan.
Dobbs wasn’t the only shout out that A.J. got.
National Fitness also posted a Happy Birthday message on their sign.
