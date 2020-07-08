Advertisement

East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

A 10-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tenn. boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.

Josh Dobbs, a former quarterback with UT, posted on Twitter several pictures of him with 10-year-old A.J. Cucksey. A.J. was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor years ago, and he’s always been a Vol fan.

Dobbs wasn’t the only shout out that A.J. got.

National Fitness also posted a Happy Birthday message on their sign.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

Regional

East Tennessee man shares experience of bear attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
The victim told WJHL TV he notified the TWRA of the bear encounter the following day.

Forecast

Rinse and repeat forecast: More scattered storms, more heat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cloud cover kept us a little cooler on Tuesday, but it was still a hot and somewhat stormy day. It looks like we might have a repeat of that today.

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’ 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Local animal sanctuary seeing the effects of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’ 4 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Pikeville Medical Center sees increase in summer-related emergency room visits

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Regional

Wayne Co. parents weigh in on plans for upcoming school year through survey

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Trying to click with reality, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the district sent out a survey to parents, encouraging them to provide feedback on what they want the fall school year to look like.

News

Pikeville Medical Center sees increase in summer-related emergency room visits

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville Medical Center doctors are urging caution as the summer weather creates more patient visits to the hospital’s emergency department.