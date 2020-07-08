Drug company executive pleads guilty in federal case involving Eastern Kentucky pharmacy

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An executive for a major drug company faces jail time and a significant fine for his role in a federal drug case.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports David Gustin pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in London to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly failing to tell the Drug Enforcement Administration about suspicious orders by Manchester pharmacy Community Drug.

The newspaper reports Gustin, a compliance officer at drug wholesaler McKesson, approved shipping more pain pills to Community Drug in 2011 and 2012 despite red flags that the pharmacy was a source of supply for addicts and drug dealers, according to a court document.

Gustin was originally charged in 2019 with being part of a conspiracy to illegally distribute pain pills and Xanax, but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge.

Charles Tenhet, the owner of the pharmacy, was convicted back in 2012 for his role in the case and is currently serving a 10 year sentence.

Gustin faces up to one year in prison and a fine of $100,000. He is scheduled for sentencing in October.

