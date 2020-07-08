Advertisement

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Amy Grath talks about primary election win, racism on Issues & Answers

Exclusive interview with Amy McGrath
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, WYMT’s Steve Hensley spoke to Democratic U.S Senate Nominee Amy McGrath during a taping of Issues and Answers. This was her first interview since the primary election.

One of the most watched races in Kentucky this primary election was between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker for the democratic nomination fro U.S. Senate.

“I like to serve others and that’s what this is all about this is why I ran. That’s why I got into politics because boy we need better leaders,” said McGrath.

McGrath had a narrow victory over Booker and she is now looking for Booker’s supporters to vote for her in November’s election.

“My message to them is I hear you. I want change too and I’ll tell you we share a belief that we’ve got to have affordable and accessible healthcare for everybody,” said McGrath.

She has her eye on November and plans to continue to campaign just as she did for the primary.

“People are ready for change and I’m going to get out there. During coronavirus, even in the primaries, we were doing tele-town halls around the state once a week. I plan to continue to do that,” said McGrath.

McGrath told WYMT she is looking ahead for what is best for Kentuckians and what jobs to bring to the region.

“For Eastern Kentucky particular we need infrastructure, real investments, roads, bridges, damns, broadband but we also need investments in education for the jobs of the future,” McGrath said.

She says she is not turning a blind eye to the divided country and says leaders need to listen.

“It’s not just an issue of police brutality that is super important and we have to tackle that, but we also have to tackle the underlying real economic injustice that we see in this country,” said McGrath.

Addressing racism, WYMT’s Steve Hensley asked if she thinks President Trump is a racist.

“I think many of President Trump’s words and actions have definitely been racist. I don’t know what’s in his heart so I don’t know him personally but I think some of his words and actions have been and I think people have a right to be angry about that,” said McGrath.

You can watch the full exclusive interview on Sunday morning and Monday evening on Issues and Answers on WYMT.

