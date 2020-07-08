Coroner: Death investigation underway in Rowan County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Coroner’s Office says the sheriff’s department is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman.

The coroner’s office says the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department was asked to respond to Hartz Mountain Drive apartments to do a welfare check on a woman who had not had any contact with her family or friends for at least seven days.

Officials say they found the woman dead in her apartment.

The coroner’s office says the body was taken to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.