Corbin’s Chase Estep shines in summer baseball league

(WYMT) - Former Corbin and current Kentucky baseball player, Chase Estep had his season cut short due to COVID-19.

“It just happened so fast, like it upset us but at first, we were all just kinda in shock about how serious it had went so fast,” said Chase Estep.

However, COVID-19 did not stop him from playing summer baseball, joining the Rockford Rivets, a summer development league for college athletes.

“I think it all kinda made us appreciate baseball a little bit more. I think you know it opened our eyes to how much we actually enjoy baseball when it’s not there anymore,” added Estep.

The team travels across Illinois and Wisconsin, playing 30 games in 30 days with extra safety precautions in place.

“We have to send our temperature every day and then we all had to get tested when we got into Rockford. When we do the national anthem we have to line up down the whole foul line and have to be six feet from each other, said Estep.

On Monday, Estep did something that no one on the team had done, he hit a grand slam on their home field.

“It was fun just because we hadn’t really had one yet, we had hit a home run but it wasn’t really a grand slam in Rockford, you know in front of our fans. So for me, it was exciting just because my family was watching and texted me right after it happened,” added Estep.

Estep said this league is preparing him for the return of college baseball next spring.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.