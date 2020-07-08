Advertisement

Another hot day Thursday, scattered storms continue

(WCAX)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the last few days of the workweek!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Yes, it is miserable hot outside and yes, those temperatures continue Thursday. We still have the chance for some spotty storms this evening with overnight lows near 70.

Highs will be in the lower 90s for a lot of us Thursday. We will see more sunshine throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the heat of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Extended Forecast

Friday temperatures remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s but more rain moves in as a cold front moves into the mountains. It could be soggy at times Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

That cold front will continue to provide scattered showers and storms Saturday. Highs will also drop into the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll get some relief from the heat! Stray storms continue Sunday but I think most of us could be on the drier side.

It looks like high pressure sets up next week bringing us drier weather. Highs will get back into the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

