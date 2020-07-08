2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report one lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday in an effort to force Kentucky to continue offering vote-by-mail to all eligible voters to “ensure a safe election in November.”

The Kentucky Enquirer reported that a separate lawsuit was filed in federal court by a group of northern Kentucky landlords who are trying to resume evicting tenants.

Beshear issued an executive order in May that suspended evictions due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

