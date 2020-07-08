Advertisement

2 lawsuits filed over coronavirus orders in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear gives and update on the coronavirus Thursday, June 11.
Gov. Beshear gives and update on the coronavirus Thursday, June 11.(Governor Andy Beshear YouTube)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

News outlets report one lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday in an effort to force Kentucky to continue offering vote-by-mail to all eligible voters to “ensure a safe election in November.”

The Kentucky Enquirer reported that a separate lawsuit was filed in federal court by a group of northern Kentucky landlords who are trying to resume evicting tenants.

Beshear issued an executive order in May that suspended evictions due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Forecast

Another hot day Thursday, scattered storms continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the last few days of the workweek!

News

Inmate found after escaping from Floyd County Detention Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shawn Gayheart escaped from the Floyd County Detention Center but was quickly found.

Regional

Fun Fest in Kingsport canceled for the first time in 40 years due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials say the decision to cut the festival was a tough one, but necessary.

State

Ky. health workers busy contacting people who might have come into contact with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Health department workers are the state in are busy contacting those who were close to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Drug company executive pleads guilty in federal case involving Eastern Kentucky pharmacy

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Lexington Herald Leader reports David Gustin pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in London to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly failing to tell the Drug Enforcement Administration about suspicious orders by Manchester pharmacy Community Drug.

State

Kentucky Board of Education selects education commissioner candidate, begins negotiations

Updated: 9 hours ago
If the selected candidate accepts the contract negotiations, the new commissioner is expected to be named in mid-to-late July.

National

Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

Regional

East Tennessee man shares experience of bear attack

Updated: 13 hours ago
The victim told WJHL TV he notified the TWRA of the bear encounter the following day.

Forecast

Rinse and repeat forecast: More scattered storms, more heat

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cloud cover kept us a little cooler on Tuesday, but it was still a hot and somewhat stormy day. It looks like we might have a repeat of that today.

News

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’ 11 p.m.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11