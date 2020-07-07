Unique fundraiser from local tattoo artist helps Perry County man who lost home in fire

PERRY COUNTY (WYMT) -One local tattoo shop owner is helping a Perry County man who lost his home in a fire on Friday, but this is not your typical fundraiser for just anyone.

Roy Combs’ home caught fire Friday evening around 11 p.m, quickly spreading out of control.

“It happened to my mom and dad when I was real little so I thought you know it has already happened it’s not gonna happen again,” said Combs.

He was not home at the time of the fire. A neighbor sent him a video of his house in flames.

“So at that point, it became instead of trying to save the house, let’s save the houses next-door. A total loss. There’s a couple of rooms that are standing but it’s just char,” Combs said.

That fire leading to a fundraiser from a friendship he never expected to blossom.

“He was working at Tech East and I stop in there to see him from time to time going shopping. That’s kind of how we got to know each other,” said Draven Gayheart, owner of Lost Gypsy Tattoo.

”First time I met him he had a big smile on his face and every time I saw him after that he still did,” said Gayheart.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that he’s the one that is putting together this,” said Combs.

This? A fundraiser selling a custom made flash sheet where 100 percent of the proceeds go to Combs.

“Flash designs that you see on the walls of tattoo establishment. They are pre-drawn designs and essentially you pick it and stick it. Get it in a flash,” says Gayheart.

Deciding to make his own custom flash sheet, unofficially named, ‘The Legends of Perry County'.

“I decided to have prints of this design made and sell those at $20 a piece. I’m covering all production cost shipping to people who can’t come and get them,” said Gayheart. This is my first digital one so as far as production cost I’m on sure, but it pales in comparison with that Roy has lost.”

Topping $700 in sales in less than 24 hours. Combs overcome with emotion.

“Very humble because the amount of support that I have seen I mean gee, it has been wow. Just toothbrush and toothpaste and washcloths and towels, soap, deodorant do you know I’m starting all over from the beginning. You can’t just go get something now you know, it’s all gone,” said Combs. “But he is constantly helping people that’s what I know him for.”

Finding peace in knowing not only a community but a new life long friend are here until the end.

“Super positive person he exudes positivity. He is the kind of person you want to be around and that feeling is contagious. Those are the people that I like to help,” said Gayheart.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to Roy Combs.

To donate or purchase a custom flash sheet visit Gayheart’s Facebook Page.

