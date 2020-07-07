U of L temporarily suspends men’s basketball program voluntary activities after positive COVID-19 tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended all men’s basketball voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The announcement came in a news release from U of L spokesman Kenny Klein in a Tuesday morning news release.

“All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted,” the news release states. “We look forward to a resumption of men’s basketball activities in the near future.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.