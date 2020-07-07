Advertisement

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) annual contest

KSP Contest Photo (Photo Credit: KSP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) annual contest is here.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are seeking the national title for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’.

KSP is competing against state law enforcement agencies across the country.

KSP’s photo entry features a 2019 Dodge Charger on the Oakley Collins Memorial Bridge in Greenup County, Ky. The Charger features a V-8 and 370 horsepower engine.

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Voting ends Tuesday, July 21st on the AAST Facebook page, or you can vote here.

In 2019, KSP took third place -- and in 2018 they took first.

