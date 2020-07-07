Steamy temperatures linger, more scattered showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was definitely an active day yesterday for some when it came to showers and storms. Today could be similar. The heat and humidity will continue for all.

Today and Tonight

Fog will be around for the morning drive, giving way to sunshine and then chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day. It was downright tropical out there at times on Monday. Our official daytime high at NWS Jackson was 91. It got to 90 at the London/Corbin Airport. It will feel similar today. The heat index will again be in the low to mid 90s, so be safe and continue to take those heat precautions if you spend any significant time outside.

Even though the storms will be scattered, some of them could have some strong wind and dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time, like they did on Monday. The WYMT weather app continues to be a handy tool to have in your weather arsenal.

After some early chances tonight, look for partly cloudy skies for the majority of the evening. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday are basically copies of Monday and Tuesday. Fog early, then sunshine, then chances for showers and storms. Thursday could be the hottest day of the week. Some models are trying to take us into the mid 90s. We’re going to stick with the low 90s for now.

We’re still watching that possible system toward the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend. Confidence is increasing that we could see a little more rain. I know you folks with gardens are looking for a decent drink of water that might be a little more widespread. We’ll continue to keep you posted as we get a little closer.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.