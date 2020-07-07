Advertisement

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities said an arm-wrestling contest between a father and son turned violent and led to an 8-hour standoff with Kentucky deputies.

Curtis Zimmerman was charged Monday with wanton endangerment.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said Zimmerman was intoxicated when he challenged his son to an arm-wrestling competition. After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice. No one was injured.

Two family members were outside when authorities arrived, but Zimmerman refused to leave the home, leading to an 8-hour standoff.

It’s unclear whether Zimmerman had an attorney.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

