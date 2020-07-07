Advertisement

Prestonsburg mourns the death of Star City’s ‘brightest star’

Ally Davis performs at NKU.
Ally Davis performs at NKU.(Mikki Schaffner)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ally Davis died Monday in a car crash in Boone County, leaving her home community of Prestonsburg to remember the light she was to the people she encountered.

Davis was an actor and singer who spent much of her adolescence on the stage. From her days on the Mountain Arts Center’s Junior Opry to hitting her mark with Jenny Wiley Theatre, she often used her voice to entertain.

“I was here when she auditioned to be in the Junior Pros for the very first time. And, from then on, she was pretty much unstoppable. On stage, at the theatre, just about anything she set her mind to,” said MAC Assistant Director Shelly Crisp. “She was absolutely the brightest and there’ll never be another like her.”

The 21-year-old was a frequent flyer for the area’s annual Big Sandy Idol competition before graduating high school and making her way to Northern Kentucky University, where she was a senior musical theatre major. But, according to Crisp, Davis used her voice for more than entertaining.

”She didn’t want to be center stage. She couldn’t help it, but she didn’t want to be. You know, she wanted everybody else to shine brighter than her. Which is what made her so special,” Crisp said.

Recently, Davis was part of the Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by one of her friends Dalton Goble. She met State Rep. Charles Booker during the event, using her voice to impress him as well. Rep. Booker shared a tweet Monday, calling Ally a “brilliant leader who loved Kentucky.”

According to Crisp, that was just who she was.

“She was humble. Always humble. Always thinking she could do better, she could be better,” said Crisp. “But in the same sense, she was always trying to pick the person up who was on the ground too. Which is what made her so unique.”

