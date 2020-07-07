Advertisement

Officials release concert lineup for Kentucky State Fair

(Photo: Kentucky State Fair/Facebook)
(Photo: Kentucky State Fair/Facebook)(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials say the Kentucky State Fair say the event will go on, but with some big changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the fair board released the schedule of concerts that will take place between August 20th-30th.

Here is the lineup:

DateArtists
Thursday, August 20thJosh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney
Friday, August 21stGinuwine with special guest Color Me Badd
Saturday, August 22ndRiley Green with special guest TBA
Sunday, August 23rdThe Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan
Monday, August 24thZach Williams with special guest Cain
Tuesday, August 25thP.O.D with special guest Through Fire
Wednesday, August 26thHome Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers
Thursday, August 27thJackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters
Friday, August 28thCarly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne
Saturday, August 29thThe Buckinghams and the Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs
Sunday, August 30thCory Asbury with special guest We The Kingdom

It will not be the same concert setup that fair goers are used to, however.

Here are some of the changes officials are putting in place to prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 to 5.19 acres
  • Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity
  • Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.
  • Spacing of concert seating will go from 32 inch rows to 6 feet rows and 10 feet cross aisles.
  • Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.

All the concerts are free with a paid ticket to the fair. Those went on sale Monday, July 6th at Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across the state.

You can find more information about the Kentucky State Fair at www.kystatefair.org.

