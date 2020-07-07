Officials release concert lineup for Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials say the Kentucky State Fair say the event will go on, but with some big changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the fair board released the schedule of concerts that will take place between August 20th-30th.

Here is the lineup:

Date Artists Thursday, August 20th Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney Friday, August 21st Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd Saturday, August 22nd Riley Green with special guest TBA Sunday, August 23rd The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan Monday, August 24th Zach Williams with special guest Cain Tuesday, August 25th P.O.D with special guest Through Fire Wednesday, August 26th Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers Thursday, August 27th Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters Friday, August 28th Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne Saturday, August 29th The Buckinghams and the Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs Sunday, August 30th Cory Asbury with special guest We The Kingdom

It will not be the same concert setup that fair goers are used to, however.

Here are some of the changes officials are putting in place to prevent the spread of the virus:

Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 to 5.19 acres

Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity

Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.

Spacing of concert seating will go from 32 inch rows to 6 feet rows and 10 feet cross aisles.

Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.

All the concerts are free with a paid ticket to the fair. Those went on sale Monday, July 6th at Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across the state.

You can find more information about the Kentucky State Fair at www.kystatefair.org.

