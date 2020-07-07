Advertisement

New community center set to open in East Ashland

By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re driving down Railroad Avenue in Ashland, you may see an unusual sight. Three shipping containers that city officials hope will deliver a brighter future for the east end of town.

“We’ve put a little jewel in the middle of East Ashland neighborhood,” Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore said. “I know we’re proud of it. I hope they will be, but they’ll also help oversee it and make sure it’s taken care of.”

The shipping containers will be a place for community programs, like housing assistance and other educational classes.

“There will be something every month for the community from things such as a library or public safety courses for the kids to go through,” city spokeswoman Michelle Grubb said.

It will also be a location for law enforcement.

A brand new playground and outdoor space is located behind the building, something Norman Smith, a lifelong resident of East Ashland, said is long overdue.

“I think that’ll be a good thing for the youngins,” Smith said. “They need a place like that. The other park we had, it’s more for babies, and we don’t have babies. If you don’t give them something to do, they will find something to do, and it’s not going to be productive.”

City officials say the community center is set to open sometime in late August.

