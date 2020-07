HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jacob Bentley is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

Jacob is a 20-20 graduate of Jenkins Independent where he earned a 4.185 GPA.

Jacob has a long list of accomplishments, here is just a few -- a member of the Promising Appalachian Leaders in Service, president of UNITE at his school and a UPIKE dual-credit student.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.