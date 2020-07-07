More scattered storms possible Wednesday, hot and humid conditions continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot, humid and stormy conditions continue heading into your Wednesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening hours. Some could be a little bit on the stronger side so keep the WYMT Weather App handy. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The chance for spotty storms continue once again Wednesday. Highs will get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows remaining near 70.

Extended Forecast

Thursday’s forecast will be very similar to Wednesday’s forecast. Highs will still be near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will pop-up in the heat of the day as well.

By Friday into Saturday, we will be tracking a cold front that will move in and bring us some heavier rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Right now Friday into Saturday looks soggy with highs in the upper 80s Friday and mid-80s by Saturday.

We’ll hang onto a few scattered storms Sunday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 80s. Warm temperatures and spotty storm chances continue into the new week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.