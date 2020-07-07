McConnell discusses monuments, virus aid bill during Louisville visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday where he was greeted by a small group of protesters with a drum outside of the Dare to Care Food Bank.

McConnell was there to thank the food bank workers and says the senate will take up another COVID-19 relief bill when they return to session later this month.

He expects the bill to include liability from COVID-related lawsuits for businesses, schools and non-profits.

McConnell did advocate wearing a mask, saying the most important duty everyone has is to protect themselves and their families.

The senator also condemned the tearing down of statues across the country.

“I think there’s certainly problems with rioters and looters and people who want to tear down statues of people like Washington and Jefferson and Grant, who freed the slaves that seems to me is intolerable,” the Senate Majority Leader said. “I’m a big fan of peaceful protesting. That is constitutionally protected right in our country. I’m not a fan of rioting and looting mayhem and tearing down the statues, the statues of the people who crafted the beginnings of this country.”

McConnell says a Coronavirus bill will also include funding for jobs and healthcare.

Congressional Democrats will demand the next aid package to include direct funding for states and cities that have seen their budgets decimated by lost tax revenue and COVID-related costs.

