Advertisement

McConnell discusses monuments, virus aid bill during Louisville visit

(ZUMA / MGN)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday where he was greeted by a small group of protesters with a drum outside of the Dare to Care Food Bank.

McConnell was there to thank the food bank workers and says the senate will take up another COVID-19 relief bill when they return to session later this month.

He expects the bill to include liability from COVID-related lawsuits for businesses, schools and non-profits.

McConnell did advocate wearing a mask, saying the most important duty everyone has is to protect themselves and their families.

The senator also condemned the tearing down of statues across the country.

“I think there’s certainly problems with rioters and looters and people who want to tear down statues of people like Washington and Jefferson and Grant, who freed the slaves that seems to me is intolerable,” the Senate Majority Leader said. “I’m a big fan of peaceful protesting. That is constitutionally protected right in our country. I’m not a fan of rioting and looting mayhem and tearing down the statues, the statues of the people who crafted the beginnings of this country.”

McConnell says a Coronavirus bill will also include funding for jobs and healthcare.

Congressional Democrats will demand the next aid package to include direct funding for states and cities that have seen their budgets decimated by lost tax revenue and COVID-related costs.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Author sues to stop removal of controversial Kentucky mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto announced last month that the mural would be coming down.

News

Appalachian Wireless Arena remembers trip from Charlie Daniels this past fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The Country Music Hall-of-Famer died Monday at the age of 83.

Regional

Mountain Student Achiever: Isabella Coleman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Isabella Coleman is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

News

Bell County Judge Executive discusses recent COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
As of Monday, the county has reported 44 cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation begins mobile COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The mobile unit test provides preliminary results in 15 minutes.

Crime

Phillip Lewis sentenced to 35-years in prison for 2019 murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
In January of 2019, Lewis attempted to rob the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County at gunpoint.

Regional

21-year-old Floyd County woman killed in car accident with tractor-trailer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A crash in Boone County led to the death of a Floyd County woman who collided with a semi on I-75.

State

Governor Beshear announces 268 new cases, eight deaths Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Mountain Student Achiever 7/6/2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation begins mobile COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6