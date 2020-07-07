Man accused of trying to deposit forged check at Corbin bank
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Laurel County are asking for help in identifying the man in the picture.
Deputies say the man is involved in a forgery case where he tried to pass a forged check from a local business at the commercial bank on US-25E in Corbin.
If you know anything officials ask that you call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
