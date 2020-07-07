Man accused of trying to deposit forged check at Corbin bank

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Laurel County are asking for help in identifying the man in the picture.

Deputies say the man is involved in a forgery case where he tried to pass a forged check from a local business at the commercial bank on US-25E in Corbin.

****Fraud and Forgery Investigation**** Laurel County Sheriff John Root is requesting assistance in identifying the... Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

If you know anything officials ask that you call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

