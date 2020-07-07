Louis Ferrari dies at age 80

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Louis Ferrari died Saturday, July 4th at the age of 80.

Ferrari was the pastor of Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.

He was also a retired coal miner, a United States Army Veteran and an ordained minister since 1977.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.

You can find Ferrari’s full obituary here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.