Louis Ferrari dies at age 80
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Louis Ferrari died Saturday, July 4th at the age of 80.
Ferrari was the pastor of Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.
He was also a retired coal miner, a United States Army Veteran and an ordained minister since 1977.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.
You can find Ferrari’s full obituary here.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.