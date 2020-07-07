Advertisement

Louis Ferrari dies at age 80

Photo Credit: Hall and Jones Funeral Home
Photo Credit: Hall and Jones Funeral Home(Photo Credit: Hall and Jones Funeral Home)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Louis Ferrari died Saturday, July 4th at the age of 80.

Ferrari was the pastor of Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.

He was also a retired coal miner, a United States Army Veteran and an ordained minister since 1977.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.

You can find Ferrari’s full obituary here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News

News

Bell County stabbing 6pm

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Julian Tackett: “We are looking at having fall sports” 6 p.m.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 6 p.m.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Schools reopening update

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hazard football operations continue despite player testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Senator Mcconnell hosted White House drug czar in Simpson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was in Simpson County this morning Senator McConnell hosted a press conference to discuss the recent addition of Kentucky counties into the highly-regarded federal anti-drug program and was joined by White House Office of national drug control policy (ondcp) director Jim Carroll, the “Drug czar.”