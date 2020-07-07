Local health departments announced new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Eastern Kentucky Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments announced new COVID-19 cases and deaths Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department announced five COVID-19 related deaths. All five were residents of the Christian Health Center. These deaths are the county’s first COVID-19 related deaths.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19. The new cases include an 80-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman both from Letcher County, a 68-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man, and a 55-year-old man all from Perry County. Perry County also has another case that is under 18.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported nine recovered cases in Clay County. In Jackson County, there is one new case and seven recovered.

The Pike County Health Department confirmed two new probable cases bringing the county total to 117. Out of 117 cases, 35 are active and 79 have recovered.

The Bell County Health Department confirmed 10 new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the new cases, all of which are recovering at home. Tuesday’s cases include a 74-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man. The county reported one new recovered case.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.