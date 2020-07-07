Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Speedway is set to host five NASCAR races this week. Thursday the Xfinity series will start off the week with races on Thursday and Friday. The Gander Outdoors Truck and Menards Arca series will run Saturday before the NASCAR Cup Series closes the show on Sunday.

All of this weekend’s races will take place without fans.

NASCAR fan Nick Broughton often makes the trip from London to Sparta Kentucky for the race.

“When I was a little kid 11 years old I think me and my dad went to the first one there so that was pretty cool,” said Broughton.

He was on hand for last year’s fantastic finish.

“When Kurt and Kyle we’re going at it and they came off four, me and my buddy I have a video and we were going absolutely nuts.”

This year, he won’t be able to attend the race.

“I understand why but obviously it’s going to be a bummer that I don’t get to go up there this year,” explained Broughton.

While fans like Broughton are missing out on the live racing experience due to the coronavirus pandemic, Broughton has used his time during quarantine to fill his passion for his hobby.

“Obviously I think a lot of us have had a lot of free time so I have put together a couple of tracks in my spare time.,” said Broughton.

Broughton collects diecast cars and plenty of other NASCAR Memorabilia. In his collection, he has many cars from his favorite driver Chase Elliott, and models of the racecar that one the race Broughton has attended.

In addition to the high dollar collectibles, Brought has hundreds of toy NASCAR’s that he puts on his track making stop-motion races.

“It takes a lot of time to make those little stop motion races but they’re definitely fun to do,” said Broughton.

Broughton started his stop motion track with a little track called London Speedway in May. After enjoying that process, Broughton built another track naming it after his dorm at Eastern Kentucky University.

“It’s hard for other people to understand I think. To them, it’s probably just cars going around in circles and things of that nature but I’ve just always been hooked to NASCAR￼,” said Broughton.

It is a passion Broughton plains on continuing and hoping to grow throughout the years, even though he is eager to get back to the real race track soon.

