Kentucky Wildcats 2020-2021 schedule

(KTUU)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcat's non-conference schedule is out.

Kansas – Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic

Detroit Mercy – Nov. 13 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

Hartford – Nov. 17 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

Georgia State – Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena

Richmond – Nov. 23 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase

Georgia Tech – Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving

Cleveland State – Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena

UAB – Dec. 6 | Rupp Arena (Hosted by the Wildcats)

Notre Dame – Dec. 12 | Rupp Arena

UCLA – Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic

Marshall – Dec. 29 | Rupp Arena (Hosted by the Wildcats)

TBA - SEC/BIG 12 Challenge

TBA - Annual Rivalry game

The Wildcats are losing eight of their top nine scorers. Five of the eight being their starters.

Coach Calipari and his staff filled the spots with five underclassmen, two top-10 signees including BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke, and three transfers including Olivier Sarr, Davion Mintz, and Jacob Toppin.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

