Kentucky Wildcats 2020-2021 schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcat's non-conference schedule is out.
Kansas – Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic
Detroit Mercy – Nov. 13 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase
Hartford – Nov. 17 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase
Georgia State – Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena
Richmond – Nov. 23 | Rupp Arena | Bluegrass Showcase
Georgia Tech – Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving
Cleveland State – Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena
UAB – Dec. 6 | Rupp Arena (Hosted by the Wildcats)
Notre Dame – Dec. 12 | Rupp Arena
UCLA – Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic
Marshall – Dec. 29 | Rupp Arena (Hosted by the Wildcats)
TBA - SEC/BIG 12 Challenge
TBA - Annual Rivalry game
The Wildcats are losing eight of their top nine scorers. Five of the eight being their starters.
Coach Calipari and his staff filled the spots with five underclassmen, two top-10 signees including BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke, and three transfers including Olivier Sarr, Davion Mintz, and Jacob Toppin.
