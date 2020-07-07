Kentucky officials identify man killed in homemade fireworks blast

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky have identified a homeowner who was killed in an explosion allegedly sparked by homemade fireworks.

Hardin County Coroner Dr. William Lee identified the victim as 53-year-old Kelly Zilisch. Sheriff John Ward said Zilisch was pronounced dead near his Elizabethtown home Wednesday night.

Ward added that at least seven people were inside the home when an explosion happened at 10 p.m. Five people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Officials have said the preliminary investigation indicated people inside the home were making homemade fireworks at the time. The sheriff’s office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.