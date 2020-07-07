Kentucky education officials issue new information to schools about re-opening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education has released new guidance on the reopening of schools this fall.

The document, “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Workplace Health and Safety,” provides information for school districts on how to create healthful environments for employees and students in the return to school.

The state continues to update their reopening document, but Monday’s updates involves health and safety teams, mitigation strategies and includes links to resources and support.

As the pandemic evolves, the document will as well.

