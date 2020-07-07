Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Louisville bureau is reachable at 502-583-7718. Send daybook items to Kentucky@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Kentucky and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 07 8:30 AM Kentucky Board of Education meeting

Location: The Seelbach Hilton Louisville, 500 S 4th St, Louisville, KY

Weblinks: https://education.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Toni Konz Tatman, Kentucky Department of Education, toni.tatman@education.ky.gov, 1 502 564 2000 x 4602

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 07 11:00 AM Senate Majority Leader McConnell's hosts ONCDP director in Kentucky - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hosts White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll in Kentucky and holds press conference to discuss the recent addition of Kentucky counties into the federal anti-drug program, the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, which provides federal support to law enforcement agencies in designated counties with coordination, equipment, technology and additional resources to combat drug production and trafficking. Other participants include Republican Rep. James Comer, Simpson County Judge / Executive Mason Barnes, and South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force Director Jacky Hunt, Simpson County Courthouse, 100 N Main St, Franklin (11:00 AM CDT) * Sen. McConnell later hosts media availability to express his gratitude for Kentucky's frontline health care workers, and the impact of the CARES Act, with T.J. Regional Health CEO Neil Thornbury, T.J. Health Pavilion, 310 N L Rogers Wells Blvd, Glasgow, KY (1:00 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://mcconnell.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

Contacts: Stephanie Penn, Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell, stephanie_penn@mcconnell.senate.gov

All details are EMBARGOED//FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY and not for broadcast in advance of the events * Open to credentialed media. Please RSVP to Stephanie_Penn@mcconnell.senate.gov

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 7:00 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Kentucky 200

Location: Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR public relations, Mediapr@nascar.com, 1 386 681 4353