Julian Tackett: “We are looking at having fall sports”

(WYMT) - A question around the Commonwealth and the country is if and when high school sports will happen this fall.

On Tuesday, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett spoke to the Interim Joint Committee on Education about the reopening of high school athletics.

Tackett first opened talking about how important athletics are to the high school drop out rate.

“There’s obviously perceived and likely real risk in extracurricular participation in high school athletics but we are also in very many communities the number one dropout prevention tool that you have and there are people in our communities that every one of you know would not be participating if there was not a athletics or activities opportunity,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

Tackett then went on to address some athletic programs across the state pausing athletic activities due to positive COVID-19 cases or as a precautionary measure.

“With the ramp-up and activity, we’ve had a few districts have to stop that activity which is exactly how the plan was designed to address issues at the local level and not a state heated one way or the other but I will see Friday if the board feels that way the board controls feels that way we are looking at having fall sports without a doubt we are still planning for fall sports,” added Tackett.

Tacket went on to say that he is feeling more optimistic than he was a couple of weeks ago.

“We are more optimistic now than perhaps a few weeks ago when we see what the states like Illinois and Indiana, some of our other neighbors have been able to do we get a little pessimism when we see what’s going on in Tennessee,” said Tackett.

The KHSAA Board of Controls will meet on Friday to discuss what high school athletics will look like in the upcoming weeks.

