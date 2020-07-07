Advertisement

Julian Tackett: “We are looking at having fall sports”

The KHSAA Board of Controls will meet on Friday to discuss what high school athletics will look like in the upcoming weeks.
KHSAA suspends spiring sports with basketball tournaments still not canceled.
KHSAA suspends spiring sports with basketball tournaments still not canceled.(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - A question around the Commonwealth and the country is if and when high school sports will happen this fall.

On Tuesday, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett spoke to the Interim Joint Committee on Education about the reopening of high school athletics.

Tackett first opened talking about how important athletics are to the high school drop out rate.

“There’s obviously perceived and likely real risk in extracurricular participation in high school athletics but we are also in very many communities the number one dropout prevention tool that you have and there are people in our communities that every one of you know would not be participating if there was not a athletics or activities opportunity,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

Tackett then went on to address some athletic programs across the state pausing athletic activities due to positive COVID-19 cases or as a precautionary measure.

“With the ramp-up and activity, we’ve had a few districts have to stop that activity which is exactly how the plan was designed to address issues at the local level and not a state heated one way or the other but I will see Friday if the board feels that way the board controls feels that way we are looking at having fall sports without a doubt we are still planning for fall sports,” added Tackett.

Tacket went on to say that he is feeling more optimistic than he was a couple of weeks ago.

“We are more optimistic now than perhaps a few weeks ago when we see what the states like Illinois and Indiana, some of our other neighbors have been able to do we get a little pessimism when we see what’s going on in Tennessee,” said Tackett.

The KHSAA Board of Controls will meet on Friday to discuss what high school athletics will look like in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Kentucky Speedway is set to host five NASCAR sanctioned races this week, just without fans.

Sports

Hazard football operations continue despite player testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Principal Happy Mobelini confirmed the case in a statement Tuesday.

News

Julian Tackett: “We are looking at having fall sports” 6 p.m.

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Laurel County NASCAR fan finds way to get hobby fix despite quarantine 6 p.m.

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Hazard football operations continue despite player testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Nick Broughton's NASCAR Collection

Updated: 1 hours ago
London Kentucky native, Nick Broughton is an avid NASCAR fan.

Sports

Kentucky Wildcats 2020-2021 schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The Kentucky Wildcat's non-conference schedule is out.

Sports

U of L temporarily suspends men’s basketball program voluntary activities after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 8 hours ago
The announcement came in a news release from U of L spokesman Kenny Klein in a Tuesday morning news release.

Sports

11 -Year-Old South Laurel star gets D1 looks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
While her love for the game grew so did something else, getting national attention from D1 schools, Baylor Stanford, and Louisville just to name a few.

Sports

11 -Year-Old South Laurel star gets D1 looks

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6