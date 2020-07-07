Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Award-winning Kentucky writer Wendell Berry and his wife have sued the University of Kentucky to try to stop the removal of a mural that has been the object of protest for its depictions of Black people and Native Americans. University President Eli Capilouto announced last month that the mural would be coming down. The suit says the federal government gave the state limited rights to the artwork and those rights transfer back to the federal government if the state chooses to no longer display it. The university said in a statement that removing the mural is necessary for the community to heal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A mural of Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed at the hands of police has been unveiled in Louisville, Kentucky. News outlets report family members of Taylor attended the unveiling of the mural Sunday in downtown Louisville. The “Say Their Names” mural features protest messages such as “I can’t breathe” and “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.” Taylor was fatally shot by police in her Louisville home on March 13 while they were serving a narcotics warrant. One of the three officers who shot into her home has been fired, along with the police chief. Also featured on the mural is the face of David McAtee, a barbecue cook who was fatally shot by a National Guard member, and George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylor’s name when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back throughout the season. Also, the phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be featured prominently on the courts where the teams practice and play. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a warrant at her home. The league is considering ways to recognize other women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence.

SALT LICK, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky coroner says a man has drowned after his kayak flipped in a lake. The Bath County coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa of Lexington. WKYT-TV reports a search for Mutayongwa started Saturday afternoon in the Stoney Cove area of Cave Run Lake. Witness Dalton Kegley said he saw the kayak flip and heard screams from the victim that he couldn't swim. Kegley says he and his sister helped a woman from the kayak get out of the water but they could not reach the victim. State police said his body was later recovered from the water.