Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two undefeated horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have come back positive in split-sample testing for a banned substance in Arkansas. Baffert confirmed to The Associated Press via text message that he had been informed of the positives for lidocaine involving Charlatan and Gamine in the second round of testing, which he had sought under his rights after the first positives occurred in late May. Lidocaine is a numbing agent that is legal but regulated in racing because it can act as a masking agent.

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring Breonna Taylor’s name when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back throughout the season. Also, the phrase “Black Lives Matter” will be featured prominently on the courts where the teams practice and play. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a warrant at her home. The league is considering ways to recognize other women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned after one season on the job that included him taking the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals. Athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Hudspeth’s resignation Friday. The resignation is effective immediately. Harrison is keeping the rest of the coaching staff. Under Hudspeth, Austin Peay won its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and made its first postseason appearance. The OVC coach of the year says this was a personal decision to spend time with his family and he will return to coaching at the right time.